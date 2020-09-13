NJ school district transitions to remote learning after student tests positive for COVID-19

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

FRANKFORD TOWNSHIP, NJ — The Frankford Township School District transitioned to remote learning after a student tested positive for COVID-19, Superintendent Braden Hirsch said.

Hirsch learned Friday that a student was sick with coronavirus. He said the Sussex County Department of Health would reach out to the parents of any children exposed to that student.

“The guidance for one positive case is to quarantine only those students who had direct contact. However I do not believe that is sufficient enough for everyone’s health and well being,” Hirsch wrote to parents. “Therefore, we will be moving to all remote learning for the next two weeks.”

He added that he knew this could create problems for some families, but said that he felt it was the safest move.

Schools in several towns throughout New Jersey have transitioned to remote learning after positive coronavirus tests.

