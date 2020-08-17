Newark plans to keep remote learning for students until the middle of November

NEWARK, NJ — Students in Newark, New Jersey’s largest school district, will continue remote learning at the start of the academic year, officials said Monday.

Class begins on Sept. 8 and remote instruction will last until Nov. 17. Superintendent Roger León said the district used science to guide their decision.

“Flexibility has become our new normal,” León said. “Patience is a virtue, and we ask for yours, as it will help us enormously during these next few weeks and months. We have also learned that our students are amazingly resilient. I am confident that they, and we, will get through this and we all will be far better for it.”

Newark isn’t the only distract that will not resume in-person learning. Paterson, Elizabeth, Bayonne and Jersey City all announced plans to continue remote learning in the fall.

Students were sent home statewide in mid-March as the coronavirus outbreak began. They finished out this past academic year via remote learning.

