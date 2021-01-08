Newark, Jersey City schools extend all-remote learning through April

NEW JERSEY — Public schools in two of New Jersey’s largest cities will remain fully remote through April, both districts announced Friday.

Due to the increasing number of COVID-19 cases across the state, public schools in Newark will continue all-remote learning until April 12 while Jersey City schools will continue remote learning through April 21, officials said.

Further information is expected to be released within the next week.

The announcements come as New Jersey’s coronavirus cases continue to grow.

As of Friday, the state reported 5,791 new positive cases and 112 new fatalities related to the pandemic.

Both districts opted for all-remote learning prior to the first day of school in September.