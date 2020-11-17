New York handling COVID-19 well but numbers continue to rise

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK CITY — The eastern half of the country and specifically the New York are remain, despite a surge in coronavirus cases, among the states faring better than others in this second wave.

Mayor Bill de Blasio believes it’s a matter of preparations.

“This is one piece of bigger puzzles that explains why New York City has managed so far to do so much better than other parts of the country, because of the actions of every day New Yorkers,” he said during a Tuesday press conference. “Because we put in place the things that would make a difference.”

Despite New York’s progress, there is still cause for concern. Daily indicators are tracked every single day by both the city and state.From the number of cases to the number of hospitalizations to daily positivity rates, the numbers keep climbing.

“The crucial question there is: do people end up in ICU?,” asked de Blasio. “Do they end up with their lives in danger? So far, they’re making it through and that’s crucial.”

During de Blasio’s daily briefing, testing was again emphasized by the mayor and his team. It is the greatest measure and illustration for public health officials.

It tells them where the virus is, where it’s spreading and where to stop it.

That’s where Dr. Ted Long and the city’s Test and Tracing Corps step in.

“We have achieved the lowest sustained levels of the virus anywhere in the country,” Long said.

It is now up to New Yorkers to help guide where the data and science will go.

It will be dependent upon wearing masks, remaining socially distant, washing hands frequently and avoiding large gatherings which have already been restricted to 10 people across the state.