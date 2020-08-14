New Rochelle to start school year with all-remote learning

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — New Rochelle has joined a growing list of tri-state school districts planning to kick off their school year with all-remote learning amid the coronavirus pandemic.

New Rochelle Public Schools posted an alert on their website saying schools will be all virtual at least through the month of September.

Officials said the district will continue to formulate re-entry plans for the 2020-21 academic year and will bring students back to schools physically when they feel it’s appropriate, “in a manner that protects the health and safety of the students, teachers and staff.”

New Rochelle Public Schools also shared their state-mandated school re-entry plan.

One of the first coronavirus hot spots in the nation back in March, New Rochelle is now the second school district in the Lower Hudson Valley to say students will start the year fully online. Suffern schools will also start their year remotely, according to LoHud.com.

The news comes a week after Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that all New York districts were able to reopen schools for the new academic year.

Cuomo also mentioned at the time that individual school districts have the flexibility to delay their own reopening if they feel its best. “There’s no one-size-fits-all method,” Cuomo said at the time.