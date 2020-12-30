New Jersey to resume school sports, with restrictions

TRENTON, NJ — New Jersey high schools will be allowed to begin winter sports seasons this weekend.

Gov. Phil Murphy lifted the ban during his news briefing Wednesday. Winter sports seasons were put on hold at the end of November as coronavirus cases in New Jersey surged.

Murphy said Wednesday that teams will be exempt from the current 10-person limit on indoor gatherings, but that spectators won’t be allowed to attend if the number of players, coaches and officials meets or exceeds the limit.

A ban on interstate hockey competitions has been extended a month, to Jan. 31.

