More NYC students opting for remote learning

NEW YORK CITY — The number of New York City students opting for remote learning rose in recent weeks.

Some of those students are not learning remotely by choice. Karen Ramspacher’s son attends the Murry Bergtraum High School For Business Careers, which is dealing with ventilation issues.

“Of course my son wishes he could be back in school,” Ramspacher said. “It’s boring to learn remotely, but nothing is more important to him than his physical safety.”

Ramspacher said 47% of the rooms in the school do not have proper ventilation.

“That’s obviously dangerous for everyone from the janitor on up,” she said. “They need to fix the building.”

Right now, 46 percent of students across the city have opted for remote learning.

Random, mandatory monthly testing begins for all New York City Schools in less than two weeks. Mayor Bill de Blasio could not say what happens if someone refuses to be tested.

“That’s being worked out as we speak,” he said. “There’ll be a sample between 10 and 20 percent of the people in the building. So that means teachers, staff, students, and we’re going to be reaching out to parents to let them know about this, obviously get their permission and then just keep proceeding from there.”

Health Commissioner Dr. Dave Chokshi said the testing will be available at the school.

