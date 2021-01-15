Moms United for Black Lives aims to get kids connected

NEW YORK CITY — Mom’s United for Black Lives New York City founder Tanesha Grant has made it her mission to help kids in Harlem get connected after hearing about remote learning issues students have had during the pandemic.

She joined forces with fellow education advocate Pamela Stewart for a laptop giveaway in Harlem.

Since the start of the school year, they’ve given away more than 80 laptops, bringing some parents to tears and making students very grateful. In addition to laptops, families were given backpacks and $40 Visa cards to help make ends meet.

Grant says she’s continuing Dr. Martin Luther King Junior’s work on what is his real birthday.

According to the DOE, the city has ordered 500,000 iPads, with 50,000 to still be delivered to students in need with five months left of the school year.

Grant says next month — which is Black History Month — will be her biggest giveaway, because she wants to teach these kids what they’re worth and what they’re capable of in the future.