Mayor: All NYC schools to be inspected by ‘Ventilation Action Teams’ by Sept. 1

NEW YORK CITY — A day after announcing new outdoor learning plans, Mayor Bill de Blasio turned his attention Tuesday to the proper ventilation of the indoor spaces at city schools.

The mayor, alongside NYC Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza, announced that newly formed “School Ventilation Action Teams” will be inspecting all rooms of all school buildings across the city by Sept. 1.

Over 100 teams of professional engineers will be walking through every space of school buildings to examine all ventilation systems, windows and air flow, according to NYC School Construction Authority CEO Lorraine Grillo.

Each school will have a team of at least two-to-four engineers inspect their indoor spaces.

These teams will be part of a “massive cross-agency initiative to make sure every school is ready and every school is safe,” de Blasio said.

According to Carranza, the results of all these inspections will be posted online by Sept. 4, with some expected by the end of this week.

Rooms and areas that do not pass inspection will not be used until they can be brought up to code, de Blasio promised.

The mayor noted multiple times that crews have been working throughout the summer to ensure the schools were ready to reopen and that these city-wide inspections are more of a final check.

However, not everyone is on board with the city’s planned reopening.

Mandatory testing remains a major sticking point for the United Federation of Teachers, the union representing most city public school teachers. Currently, the reopening plan only recommends teachers and students get tested for COVID-19.

Carranza said the city has been working with the United Federation of Teachers to address their concerns about heading back to the classroom. The chancellor encouraged teachers to continue voicing issues to UFT.

Meanwhile in upper Manhattan, 41 principals have signed a four-page letter addressed to the governor, mayor and the Department of Education asking to start the school year with all-remote learning so their district can better prepare safety protocols and effective lesson plans.

The principals say they need double the number of teachers in order to meet the one-instructor-to-11-students ratio that is required by the DOE.