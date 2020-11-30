Mayor, others give details on school reopening plan

NEW YORK CITY — New York City school buildings will reopen under a phased schedule beginning the second week of December, and on Monday, Mayor Bill de Blasio explained the approach.

The first students to return to buildings: elementary and special needs kids, with some schools reopening for students five days a week.

Elementary students will go back Monday, Dec. 7, and special needs students will return the following Thursday, Dec. 10.

Each school building will be tested weekly instead of monthly, and students involved in in-person learning must consent to random testing.

