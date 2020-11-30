Mayor, others give details on school reopening plan

Reopening Schools

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK CITY — New York City school buildings will reopen under a phased schedule beginning the second week of December, and on Monday, Mayor Bill de Blasio explained the approach.

The first students to return to buildings: elementary and special needs kids, with some schools reopening for students five days a week.

Read More: NYC schools to reopen in phases beginning Dec. 7: mayor

Elementary students will go back Monday, Dec. 7, and special needs students will return the following Thursday, Dec. 10.

Each school building will be tested weekly instead of monthly, and students involved in in-person learning must consent to random testing.

Read More: The latest on the COVID-19 pandemic, schools in New York

Share this story

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Don't Miss

Latest Video

Senate Democrats and Republicans still split day after COVID-19 Relief Deal vote

Temperatures in the mid-60s this week as spring-like weather returns

Community mourns 10-year-old boy who died after being found unconscious in NYCHA building

Calls grow for Cuomo to quit from top New York lawmakers

Celebrating movies with social meaning

The latest on the effort to vaccinate NYC against COVID-19

Senate approves President Biden’s COVID-19 relief plan, headed back to House for final approval

The countdown to spring and a warmer week continues

NJ teachers, staff eligible for COVID-19 vaccine earlier than expected