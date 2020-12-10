Mayor de Blasio unveils 2021 Student Achievement Plan to close academic gap caused by COVID-19

NEW YORK CITY — Mayor Bill de Blasio and Schools Chancellor unveiled a 2021 Student Achievement Plan to help close the academic gap caused by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The plan will lay out the ideas and foundations of how the city continues to overcome learning loss, improve education and get back on track for the next academic year, the mayor said Thursday.

“Kids have gone through a lot. They’ve gone through a lot in terms of their education and the disruption to their education. They’ve gone through a lot emotionally,” he said.

“It’s important to think what has happened to our children,” the mayor said as

With constantly changing public health guidance and a completely transformed school system, Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza said it’s time to think about recovery and look forward.

“It’s clearer than ever that we will return to a normalcy that is unlike the normal pre-COVID-19,” he said.

Carranza acknowledged moving forward will require a recovery period, which is what the vision and framework of the Student Achievement Plan will uncover.

The following will be addressed on the city’s path moving forward:

Getting a baseline of what ground we lost through low-stakes diagnostics and assessments to monitor progress and tailor learning “You can’t know where to focus unless you know what to focus on.” Carranza said. The assessments will not be based on a student’s knowledge, but it will give educators and students a clear line as to how a student is doing.

Increasing high quality digital curriculum available for every school

Launching a one-stop digital learning hub This will be a new learning-management system that houses lessons and tools and can be shared citywide to help students, teachers and families better understand how a student is progressing.

Deepening professional development Educators will have training and tools to close the gaps

Expanding “Parent University” More tools and resources will be available to parents to help them deepen learning at home in their language

Confronting the trauma and mental health crisis faced by our students

The vision is rooted in healing and learning “because our students need both,” the schools chancellor said.

More information will be disclosed in the weeks and months to come.