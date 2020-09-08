Many NJ schools reopen Tuesday under hybrid-learning plans

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW JERSEY — Many New Jersey school districts open their doors to students again Tuesday for the first time in nearly six months.

More than half of the state’s 600-plus school districts are starting the year with a hybrid-learning model.

About 607 of the state’s school districts have finalized reopening plans. Of those districts, 354 are using the hybrid in-person and remote learning model.

Meanwhile, several school districts in the Garden State, like Paramus, made the switch to an all-remote learning plan at the last minute, with 172 districts opting to go fully remote.

At least 59 districts plan to use fully in-person learning, Gov. Phil Murphy said Friday before the Labor Day weekend.

“Don’t expect normalcy or at least an old normalcy,” he said.

Vice President of the New Jersey Education Association Sean Spiler spoke to PIX11 to discuss why they requested all schools begin classes remotely, including a shortage of teachers amid the pandemic.

NJEA VP talks remote learning, teacher shortages

The state’s health department has outlined specific health guidance for what to do if a case or cluster of COVID-19 arises in schools.