Majority of Brooklyn Catholic schools plan to reopen with in-person learning

by: PIX11 Web Team

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK CITY — The Diocese of Brooklyn announced that a majority of its 66 Catholic academies and parish schools plan to reopen with in-person classes.

There are three options being looked at. Plan A is the 100-percent in-person model with safety requirements, including social distancing in classrooms and school buildings, mandatory face masks for students and staff anddaily screenings.

They also have procedures in place if a positive COVID-19 case is detected.

Plan “B” is a hybrid of in-person and remote learning. Students would split the week, with three days in school and two days of remote learning.

Plan C is 100 percent remote learning.

In July, the Diocese of Brooklyn and the Archdiocese of New York announced more than two dozen Catholic schools and academies in New York would not reopen during the upcoming academic year. They cited low enrollment and financial issues caused by the COVID-19 outbreak.

