Live streaming brings inauguration to school students

NEW YORK CITY — First Lady Dr. Jill Biden already making her mark with students, launching the first ever live streamed edition of the inauguration to make sure youngest Americans understand the process.

The first lady addressed students on this historic day as well.

The event, hosted by Keke Palmer, was a history lesson deemed so important by Dr. Biden, an English teacher for more than three decades before earning her doctorate in education and two masters degrees while raising a family.

The live stream was filled with trivia, commentary from historians, a presidential pet segment produced by Nickelodeon and one featuring Doug Emhoff explaining his historical role as the first Second Gentleman.

The special broadcast from the first lady was applauded by teachers like Carlotta Pope, an 11th grade English teacher at Brooklyn Community Media and Arts High School.

“It’s called culturally responsive teaching and pedagogy, she is tapping into what’s happening now. This is why it’s important, because now students are included in the conversation,” said Pope.

She added with Kamala Harris sworn in as Vice President, “my goal is that they see a reflection of themselves, which, if we look at the history of when we look at our culture and people of color, we might not see versions of ourselves in positions that matter.”