Last week for parents to register NYC students for blended learning

NEW YORK CITY — This is the last week for the entire school year parents can choose to send their children back to New York City public school classrooms.
The opt-in period for blended learning closes on Sunday.
At least 581 people attended a virtual town hall meeting to share their concerns about New York City public schools with chancellor Richard Carranza.
A major gripe: not enough devices to learn even though more than a half million students have opted for all remote learning.
Carranza told parents 150,000 chrome books and iPads were ordered but only 20% are ready to be given out because of a back order. Still, the DOE is urging parents to come forward if their child needs a device.
So far, COVID-19 testing in schools revealed less than 1% of cases are positive, but more parents need to agree to their children being tested monthly, or else the chancellor warned the student will automatically be switched to 100% remote learning.
Chancellor Carranza also revealed that he lost nine family members to coronavirus and understands the pain and challenges facing families.