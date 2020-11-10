Last week for parents to register NYC students for blended learning

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK CITY — This is the last week for the entire school year parents can choose to send their children back to New York City public school classrooms.

The opt-in period for blended learning closes on Sunday.

At least 581 people attended a virtual town hall meeting to share their concerns about New York City public schools with chancellor Richard Carranza.

A major gripe: not enough devices to learn even though more than a half million students have opted for all remote learning.

Carranza told parents 150,000 chrome books and iPads were ordered but only 20% are ready to be given out because of a back order. Still, the DOE is urging parents to come forward if their child needs a device.

So far, COVID-19 testing in schools revealed less than 1% of cases are positive, but more parents need to agree to their children being tested monthly, or else the chancellor warned the student will automatically be switched to 100% remote learning.

Chancellor Carranza also revealed that he lost nine family members to coronavirus and understands the pain and challenges facing families.