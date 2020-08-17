Kids test out masks at Queens school, teacher says some of them struggled

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK CITY — One masked student felt sweaty and another felt uncomfortable after an hour in a Queens classroom on Monday.

They were there as a test to see how students and teachers will adapt to wearing masks while learning and playing. Two teachers, including Kiva Bragg, were with the students at Talented Little Children in South Richmond Hill, Queens.

“Some of the kids struggled with the mask, but they understood it was important to wear for their safety,” Bragg said.

The kids passed but not with flying colors.

At one point, it was so intolerable for one student, he asked to take it off.

Over the course of an hour, PIX11 cameras captured the five students, ages four and five, adjust the masks, fix them when they were falling off their faces and even sneeze into them.

Bragg had her challenges too.

“Teaching with the mask on is work,” Bragg said. “You’re breathing, you want to make sure kids could hear what you’re saying.”

Before the lessons, playtime and story time, temperatures were taken. After school, the room was cleaned with products bought by educators, as they wait for their supply from Department of Education.

With masks now mandatory in NYC classrooms when social distancing isn’t possible, it’s still unclear how effective wearing them will be in stopping the spread of COVID-19 if a student or teacher tests positive.

“I don’t like to wear it, but when coronavirus is gone I can freely take it off,” a student said.

The real test will be in September when kids are back in the classrooms.

“It’s important to have them in the classroom, but there’s fear,” Bragg said.