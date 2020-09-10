Jersey City mayor talks remote start to school year, shortage in devices for students

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

JERSEY CITY, N.J.— Thousands of Jersey City students started classes Thursday from the comfort of their homes. However, it looks like student may not be back in a classroom until mid-November.

Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop told PIX11 despite remote classes helping prevent the spread of the virus further, the Board of Education is about 3,000 chromebooks short for students, impacting a child’s ability to engage properly.

The mayor said some chromebooks won’t be available until October.

“It’s not perfect and it’s not ideal and I’m kind of disappointed to be honest with you.”

Fulop said the city is working with library systems and looking into CARES funding to assist.

“There’s no perfect solution” and they are “making the best of the situation,” he said.

Fulop also said the city “had a good August” when it came to COVID-19 cases and the trend is going in a good direction.

Most cases are coming from people traveling out of state and returning, he added.