From outdoor dining to outdoor learning: Activists call for classrooms to move outside amid pandemic

NEW YORK CITY — Students, parents and officials held a rally near City Hall Park in Manhattan Thursday afternoon calling for a new approach to reopening schools: outdoor learning.

Councilmember Brad Lander shared his push to use city streets as outdoor classrooms.

More than 4,000 parents have signed a petition calling for permission and support for schools to make use of outdoor space.

Amid ongoing debates over when and how to reopen schools — or whether to reopen at all — utilizing outdoor spaces is a healthy, creative option that all schools in NYC should have regardless of their zip code, their PTA budget, or their reopening plans, those in attendance said.

As for the winter months, Lander said recess is held outdoors rain, shine or in the cold, and learning shouldn’t be a problem.

Heated tents could also help, he said.

De Blasio responded to the idea Thursday.

“The weather is still the weather, there are some things we can do and there are some things we can’t do and we will always need a fall back option,” said Mayor de Blasio. “We are going to work with every school community to maximize outdoor use.”

Thursday, Mayor Bill de Blasio and Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza unveiled a Back-to-School Pledge that addresses any questions and worries the school community may have.

The pledge outlines the city and Department of Education’s safety and health commitments to students, parents and the school community ahead of the next academic year.

“Our plan to reopen our schools is the most rigorous in the country, and I want parents to know that we are taking absolutely every precaution to keep their children healthy and safe,” de Blasio said.

The mayor said the city needs to be there for children and “help them move forward.”