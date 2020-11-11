Free online tool helps parents adjust to remote learning

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK CITY — As New York City students continue to learn remotely either full-time or part-time, some parents are turning to free online classes to help them bridge the learning gap.

Liberation School offers free courses to ease the burden on parents by training them to support their children while they learn at home.

Grisele Cardona has three children between the ages of 3 and 10, all with individualized education plans for learning disabilities. She is a single mother and also plays the role of teacher at home.

“There are times where I go in the bathroom and cry. Their therapies clash in, so I can’t sit with one, I’m trying to sit with the other. I feel like I’m breaking myself apart and emotionally it is taking a toll,” Cardona said.

The Alliance For Quality Education and NYC Coalition for Educational Justice say Liberation School is a safe space for parents to ask questions about anything, ranging from technology to stress.

Courses include understanding Individualized Education Programs, how to use Google classroom, and relieving stress related to racial tensions and unrest across the country.

Parents can watch the free courses on Facebook or at the Liberation School website: nycliberationschool.org/.

