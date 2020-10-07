Education Department releases list of schools in NYC red, orange, yellow zones

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK CITY — The New York City Education Department released a list Wednesday of Brooklyn and Queens schools in the city’s red, orange and yellow zones.

Schools in red and orange zones were shuttered and students transitioned to remote learning. Those school sites were scheduled to be reevaluated for reopening in two weeks.

The DOE identified 153 school sites in red and orange zones; there are 66 in red zones and 87 in orange zones.

There will be mandatory coronavirus testing at schools in yellow zones. The DOE identified 308 public school sites in yellow zones.

The schools impacted are in Queens, where Gov. Andrew Cuomo identified two clusters, and in Brooklyn, were there’s one cluster.

Each cluster is centered in a red zone, which is surrounded by an orange warning zone that is, in turn, surrounded by a yellow precautionary zone.

When he announced the new restrictions, Gov. Cuomo said that he didn’t think schools were the source of the upticks in coronavirus cases, but that they were helping spread the virus.

“You have people with a high infection rate, they go to the store, children play with children, they go to schools, and that is how the virus spreads,” Cuomo said.