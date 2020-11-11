East Brunswick School District switches to all-remote learning for rest of 2020

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

EAST BRUNSWICK, N.J. — The East Brunswick School District is transitioning to all-remote learning through the end of the year, according to Superintendent Victor Valeski.

All schools will pivot to remote learning beginning Monday and remain virtual through Jan. 10, Valeski. The school district hopes to return to a hybrid model, with both in-person and remote learning, on Jan. 11.

In a notice to parents, Valeski said the decision was made based on the administration’s comprehensive review of current and forecasted COVID-19 cases and close contact trends.

“I am making this difficult decision for the protection of all our schools’ populations,” Valeski said in the notice. “By moving quickly to remote learning for this period of time, which includes Thanksgiving and our winter recess, we can position ourselves for a safe return on Jan. 11.”

Supplemental instruction is canceled for the remainder of this week so school administrative teams can prepare for the distribution of student material needed during remote learning, according to Valeski.

Meal distributions will continue during the remote learning period, however, there will be no early morning program, after-school kids program or remote learning centers.

All other scheduled non-instructional school activities are expected to continue.

The decision also comes as New Jersey continues to see a second wave of coronavirus cases. There were 3,877 new positive cases reported on Tuesday.

Gov. Phil Murphy called the rapidly increasing number of cases “devastating.”