Despite rising infection rates in some areas, de Blasio vows in-person learning

SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn — Teachers, staff and parents part of the Equity Team at P.S. 169 in Sunset Park have been left scratching their heads, as they don’t understand how the city can reopen the school building to students when COVID-19 cases are rising in the neighborhood.

It comes as the standoff between the city and the United Federation of Teachers is only intensifying, the mayor vowing to that in-person learning will resume on September 10 as part of a hybrid model.

“Educators chose the profession because they love kids and they care about kids. They need support. It cannot be done remotely, not even slightly,” the mayor said.

But UFT president Michael Mulgrew told the PIX11 Morning News educators won’t go back to the classroom unless it’s safe.

“It really depends on where the mayor’s at if he’s going to insist that he’s going to open every school in September 10, then we’re looking at September 10.”

The union wants consistent, mandatory testing in schools.

While the mayor has pledged cleaning supplies , promised schools would be disinfected and a nurse in every building, there’s still no mention of mandatory testing.

In Sunset Park, Brooklyn, where P.S. 169 is located, there’s been a spike in COVID-19 cases and an infection rate of over 5% and the school’s equity team is asking for appropriate safety protocols.

Writing in a letter to the city that as it stands, “…. sending teachers and students back to our classrooms while there is such a high rate of infection is putting an already vulnerable community further at risk.”

You can read the entire letter here.

“We’re concerned about families getting the virus. We’re concerned about teachers getting the virus. We do go home and we also do have family. It’s not just teachers. The staff, the custodians the food staff. There’s so many people at stake here,” said Jeannette Echeverri, part of the Equity Team.

The mayor said teachers should rise to the occasion.

“Transit workers did, first responders did, health care workers did, grocery workers did. Public servants show up and serve people,” he said.

The mayor’s office is also standing firm with their contention that the positivity rate citywide has to be below 3% for schools to close, even if in Sunset Park, it’s over 5%.

