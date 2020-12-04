Debate grows over school reopening plans

NEW YORK CITY — Mayor Bill de Blasio said Friday he stands by his plan to re-open Pre-K, 3-K and K-5 schools on Monday, and special needs schools Thursday, even with New York’s coronavirus cases steadily creeping up.

Mandatory weekly testing will be the new rigorous protocol in place to keep schools open.

But Organizers of the #KeepNYCSchoolsOpen movement are holding a rally on Sunday in City Hall Park to demand the immediate reopening of New York City public middle schools and high schools for 145,000 students.

Parents said the shutdown is taking a toll in the mental health of teens.

Regular testing in New York City public schools has revealed a 0.28% COVID-19 positivity rate. The Mayor has called New York City public schools “incredibly safe.”

The mayor is also hoping to offer in person learning five days a week despite principals across the city saying they don’t have the staff to accommodate in person learning.

The mayor’s message to principals: find a way to get it done. If it means hiring more teachers, they’ll hire more teachers.

