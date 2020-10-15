Data shows racial disparities with remote learning, student engagement

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK CITY — It’s been a significant question for the New York City Department of Education: how did the change to remote learning affect students, and along what lines?

In a new report from City Council, there were significant racial disparities during the March to June remote learning timetable, as well as summer school.

From the report:

Schools where at least half the student population was Black and Hispanic were nearly eight times more likely to report low student engagement or poor attendance compared to schools with lower Black and Hispanic populations.

Schools where 25% or more of the students were Black were nearly four times more likely to report low student engagement than schools with fewer Black students

Schools where 25% of more of the population was white showed high student engagement.

The data on racial disparities mirrors attendance data from 2019.

The data came from a subpoena from Council Speaker Corey Johnson and Education Committee chair Mark Treyger.

Schools were shut down due to the COVID-19 crisis back on March 16 and transitioned to remote learning a week later.