Cuomo: NY colleges with 100 or more COVID cases must go remote for 2 weeks

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — As some students head back to campus for the new school year, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced new coronavirus guidelines for New York colleges

According to Cuomo, if a college or university has 100 COVID-19 cases, or an outbreak equal to 5% of their population (whichever is less), that school must move to remote learning for two weeks while the outbreak is evaluated.

The situation will be reassessed at the end of the two week period, the governor said.

Students who live on campus will be allowed to stay on campus during these two weeks, Cuomo assured.

The new mandate comes as dozens of students from area colleges have been suspended for gathering at parties, violating campus health and safety policies amid the pandemic.