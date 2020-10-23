Critics say students are being failed by current education plan in NYC

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK CITY — The number of positive coronavirus tests in New York City schools are remarkably low after a month of schools being open.

But only one in five students’ families signed a consent form to be tested, and an increasing number of students are choosing remote learning every day.

While the mayor tours his success of reopening the nation’s largest school system, his critics are still voicing concerns that the city’s children are being failed bu the system.