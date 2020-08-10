Crews inspect NYC school ventilation systems amid worries about poor air circulation

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK CITY — Poor air circulation in schools could exacerbate the coronavirus threat when some classrooms reopen in New York.

Aging air conditioning and heating systems allow classroom air to become stagnant, meaning the virus will linger in the air around the students and teachers instead of being blown into air ducts and out of the school.

MS 324 teacher Dani Bello said ventilation is one of her top concerns.

“Our rating is listed as poor. We have 12 of 25 exhaust fans that are not working; nine fire dampers that aren’t working and our entire HVAC building management system burned out as of many, many years ago,” she said, citing a 2019 report .

Mayor Bill de Blasio said the best thing schools can do in good weather is open the windows.

“We will be doing that in classrooms to the maximum extent possible on top of other types of ventilation,” he said.

That’s a problem for Bello.

“The people who physically work in this building know that windows don’t open,” Bello said.

She isn’t the only teacher with concerns. United Federation of Teachers President Michael Mulgrew has said there needs to be “evidence that the protections and procedures outlined in the plan have been implemented, including the testing and upgrading of ventilation systems.”

Across the country, about 41 percent of school districts need to update or replace ventilation, heating or air conditioning systems, according to the U.S. Government Accountability Office. But “ensuring proper ventilation within school facilities” is one specific strategy schools should implement as they reopen, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Ventilation was featured in the New York City Department of Education reopening plans submitted to the state.

“NYCDOE’s Division of School Facilities (DSF) performed an HVAC survey to determine deferred maintenance needs,” the plan reads. “DSF is performing required HVAC maintenance (including windows) and filter changes. DSF and the SCA are working together on systems that require capital-level repairs. NYCDOE is continuing to perform maintenance and modify operations to maximize the supply of outdoor air for ventilation to the greatest extent possible.”

PIX11 reached out to the DOE for information on the survey. They did not respond.

But even school ventilation systems in perfect condition cannot totally solve issues around airborne transmission, according to Dr. Edward Nardell, a professor of global health and social medicine at Harvard Medical School.

“The reason is that ventilation is designed for comfort, not infection control,” Dr. Nardell said. “Even optimally functioning ventilation will not prevent transmission in classrooms.”

There are ventilation problems in some classrooms in New York, de Blasio said. Those classrooms will not be used when schools reopen.

“I want to affirm that to all parents, if any classroom we feel is not fit, we simply won’t use it,” he said. “We’ll just segment it off and keep going until we do feel it’s ready to go.”

Maintenance crews have upgraded the ventilation and ventilation filters at schools over the summer, Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza said.

De Blasio Senior Health Adviser Dr. Jay Varma emphasized that ventilation is only part of the puzzle of keeping kids and teachers safe in schools. The city has also instituted plan to reduce the number of people in classrooms so social distance can be maintained. There are also mandates around mask wearing.

“I think all of these measures have to be added on top of each other,” he said. “I don’t think there should be unnecessary fear about ventilation, you know, not being adequate because I think all of these things have to be in place together and ventilation is one piece, an important piece, but really not the only piece.”

PIX11’s Kala Rama and the Associated Press contributed to this report.