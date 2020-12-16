COVID and the cold: Teachers say schools are freezing with windows open, no place for kids to learn

NEW YORK CITY — Teachers said Wednesday, just before a snow storm pummeled the area, that school buildings are freezing cold, and no place to educate a child.

“Classrooms are freezing with the windows open. How inhumane is it to have children trying to concentrate while they are freezing…” one email said.

Windows are open in these buildings due to COVID-19 protocols, allowing for greater ventilation.

The Department of Education deemed all 1,600 school buildings safe after ventilation repairs, and a team approved several classrooms to be used as long as the windows remain open.

School buildings will be closed Thursday, but that’s due to heavy snow in the area. Students will learn remotely, but what about when buildings reopen?

An advisory was sent out to New York City public school custodians. They were told that to ensure classrooms are properly ventilated, keep windows open 2 to 3 inches with heat systems running to compensate.

But with air this frigid, heaters in old school buildings might not do the trick.

