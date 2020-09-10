Coronavirus cases reported at several NJ schools that just reopened

A medical staffer works with test systems for the diagnosis of coronavirus, at the Krasnodar Center for Hygiene and Epidemiology microbiology lab in Krasnodar, Russia, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020. (AP Photo)

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW JERSEY — Students at several newly reopened New Jersey schools have tested positive for coronavirus, officials said.

On Wednesday, a parent of a student at Middlesex County Vocational and Technical Schools’ East Brunswick campus reported that their child had tested positive for COVID-19, Superintendent Dianne Veilleux said. The student was at school on Friday.

Students and teachers at the campus were instructed to transition to remote learning for 14 days.

“These are challenging times for our community but we will rise to the challenge,” Veilleux wrote to parents. “The important work of Middlesex County Vocational and Technical Schools will continue despite temporary setbacks.”

A student also tested positive for coronavirus at Markham Place School in Little Silver, Superintendent Michael Ettore said in a letter to parents. All students in cohort A of Grade 6 at the school were told to stay home for remote learning until further notice.

Chatham High School also switched to remote learning because of a coronavirus case, NJ.com reported.