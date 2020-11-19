Catholic schools file suit against NYC DOE over ‘inferior’ COVID testing

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK CITY — The Catholic schools in the Archdiocese of New York, alongside “several” parents, have filed a lawsuit against the city’s department of education and Chancellor Richard Carranza, saying the city has failed to live up to its legal requirement to provide COVID-19 testing for students.

The suit alleges that the city has given Catholic and other private schools “different and inferior testing options” and they are seeking emergency relief in order to keep school going safely in conformity with state laws.

New York City Catholic schools service 62,000 students across the five boroughs.

A hearing is scheduled for Nov. 23.

Carranza appeared on the PIX11 Morning News Thursday, where he was asked not about the lawsuit but about the possibility of families fleeing public schools to Catholic and other private schools over safety concerned.