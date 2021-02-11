Carranza, parents say state budget robs NYC students

NEW YORK CITY — The clock is ticking to help New York City students get the funds they need so they’re not left behind after a traumatic year.

Parents and students are making their plea to lawmakers, but they’re worried it’s falling on deaf ears.

Education advocates spoke out Thursday. The believe the biggest hurdle to achieving equality in schools is Gov. Andrew Cuomo. They also called out State Assemblyman and Education Chair Michel Benedetto, asking him to fight for the funds New York City students deserve, as well as protect at-risk students.

“The governor is balancing the budget on the backs of black and brown kids,” said Jasmine Gripper, the executive director of the Alliance for Quality Education.

When you add up reductions in state aid, Gov. Cuomo appears to be cutting $2 billion from city schools.

“When we don’t invest in our children now when it comes to ed, then we are setting them up to fail and end up in our criminal justice system,” added Gripper.

Every year, the state of New York pays an average of $800,000 per student per year to be incarcerated.

At a town hall meeting, Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza agrees that Cuomo is shortchanging the students.

“It’s going to mean a generation of students, a snap shot of children are going to be taken and set back for more than two years,” he said.

The deadline is April 1 for state budget approval. Education advocates are begging the governor to balance the budget by taxing the wealthy. New York has 120 billionaires calling the state home.