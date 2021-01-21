Carranza grilled on when middle and high schools will reopen

NEW YORK CITY — At a virtual town hall, New York City Schools chancellor Richard Carranza was grilled about when middle and high schools will re-open and the state of our schools preparing for the fall with educators struggling to get vaccine appointments.

The chancellor explained it’s a matter of capacity, in order to keep up with weekly testing, to have students and staff safely in middle and high school.

He also pointed out older students are better at remote learning and the students with the least amount of desire to go back to the classroom, according to department of education surveys of high school students.

During the town hall, the chancellor also revealed city leaders have mentioned a policy for COVID-19 immunizations for students 16 and older but hasn’t discussed more than that because the student population is not the priority with a vaccine shortage.

“The goal is to have vaccinated enough people in New York City with community resistance to the virus to get students and schools running normally for the fall,” said Carranza.

Until then, graduations in June will look similar to last year with many drive-through options or virtual commencement ceremonies.