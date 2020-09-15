Brooklyn public school closed over COVID-19 cases, city says

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

BROOKLYN — A Brooklyn school was shut down after two staff members tested positive for coronavirus, officials said Tuesday.

The cases are believed to be unrelated, officials said. The initial closure was scheduled to last 24 hours while Test + Trace conduct an investigation. School policy is to shut down a school if there are two cases within seven days in separate rooms of the school.

The first case was confirmed on Friday, officials said. A principal called a second case in on Tuesday.

Department of Education officials said there would be an update on Wednesday evening.

This is the second school closure linked to COVID-19. P.S. 811X — the Academy for Career and Living Skill — on Longfellow Avenue in the Bronx was also closed.

At least 55 New York City school staff workers have tested positive for COVID-19 in recent weeks.