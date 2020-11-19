Bronx working mom talks confusion, frustration as NYC schools close again

NEW YORK CITY — After Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Wednesday that New York City public schools would shutdown again, a Bronx working mother shared her story with the PIX11 Morning News
The news came as the city reached the 3% positivity rate threshold, a metric many have been critical of for closing schools.
With parents notified only the day before, many are struggling to come up with a plan for their children as they switch to all-remote instruction.
Sheila Lovaglio has three children who all will now be learning from home. Her two middle-school students were in in blended learning and her eldest daughter, a junior at Hofstra University, was just picked up from her dorm Wednesday night when classes were ended early.
Lovaglio works 16-hour days outside the home as a store manager and her husband works overnight. Right now, they’re both feeling the stress as they figure out a system as all their kids are back home.
The mom also shared how she’s noticed a concerning change in her young children since returning to school in September.