Bronx working mom talks confusion, frustration as NYC schools close again

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK CITY — After Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Wednesday that New York City public schools would shutdown again, a Bronx working mother shared her story with the PIX11 Morning News

The news came as the city reached the 3% positivity rate threshold, a metric many have been critical of for closing schools.

With parents notified only the day before, many are struggling to come up with a plan for their children as they switch to all-remote instruction.

Sheila Lovaglio has three children who all will now be learning from home. Her two middle-school students were in in blended learning and her eldest daughter, a junior at Hofstra University, was just picked up from her dorm Wednesday night when classes were ended early.

Lovaglio works 16-hour days outside the home as a store manager and her husband works overnight. Right now, they’re both feeling the stress as they figure out a system as all their kids are back home.

The mom also shared how she’s noticed a concerning change in her young children since returning to school in September.