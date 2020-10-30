Bronx teacher discusses blended-learning model, impact on teaching

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK CITY — The clock is ticking for parents of New York City school students to decide whether or not to opt into a blended-learning model.

So far, 280,000 students are back in school as part of the blended learning program, but that number could go up in the coming weeks.

Beginning Nov. 2 through Nov. 15, virtual students have the chance to switch to a hybrid learning option, Mayor Bill de Blasio and Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza announced.

Jamie Ewing, a science teacher at P.S. 277 in the South Bronx, discussed how everything is going since the start of classes.

Families who would like to “opt-in” for blended learning, click here.