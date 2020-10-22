Bronx school closes due to COVID-19 cases

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK CITY — A Bronx school was closed Thursday aftertwo members of the school community tested positive for COVID-19, a Department of Education spokesman confirmed.

It wasn’t immediately clear if the two positive cases were students or staff.

“We won’t hesitate to take quick action for the health and safety of our school communities, and that’s exactly what we did when positive cases were identified at PS 24,” a DOE spokesman said. “We have the most comprehensive testing system in the country, and we don’t hesitate to take quick action when there are positive cases. We will continue to provide our schools all of the resources and support they need for a safe, healthy, and successful school year.”

In a letter sent to parents Wednesday night, which was obtained by The Riverdale Press, P.S. 24 Spuyten Duyvil School Principal Steven Schwartz said the building would remain closed for at least 24 hours and students were transitioned to fully remote learning.

Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Wednesday there’s been a number of schools that have had to close for 24 hours due to COVID-19, but larger two-week shutdowns have been rare.

Aside from schools in red and orange coronavirus cluster zones, which are mandated to close by state law, de Blasio said Wednesday that only five schools were on a 14-day shutdown, and one of those schools finished its mandatory closure on Thursday.

“Having a school close for two weeks has been a rarity,” he said.