Bronx PTA president reacts to NYC outdoor learning plan

Reopening Schools

by: , Veronica Rosario

Posted: / Updated:
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK CITY — Mayor Bill de Blasio and NYC Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza unveiled a new outdoor learning plan Monday that encourages schools to use space outside for classes when students return in just under three weeks.

Some schools, teachers and parents are concerned there’s not enough time or funding to implement the plan for the academic year starting on Sept. 10.

Lourdes Jibodh, the PTA president at the Antonia Pantoja Preparatory Academy in the Bronx, is one of those parents.

Jibodh, who has a 16-year-old son going into the 10th grade with a fully remote program, told the PIX11 Morning News she wonders where the money will come from to fund plans to turn outdoor space into classroom space.

Jibodh also brought u the issue of having students outside while the city deals with ongoing gun violence.

