‘Bridge to School’ plan addresses mental health in NYC students amid pandemic

NEW YORK CITY — With the first day of school for New York City students about two weeks away, the city unveiled a plan Wednesday that addresses mental health in students amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mayor Bill de Blasio announced the “Bridge to School” plan, a citywide strategy to help children cope and learn as they begin the new academic year.

“There is no health without mental health,” the mayor said.

From the first day of school, the mental health needs of school communities will be “front and center,” according to de Blasio.

The plan will provide support for students, teachers, principals and the rest of the school community.

Students will receive materials and lessons that will help build coping skills and process grief as they return to school, according to Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza.

Principals have already been trained for this program, officials said. Teachers and other school staff members will also be trained, Carranza said.

Lessons will “go hand and glove with what we’re doing academically with students this year,” he added.

Resources will be provided for students and educators who are attending classes both remotely and in-person.

The plan comes as concerns continue to be raised over resuming in-person classes on Sept. 10.

The mayor and schools chancellor recently unveiled an outdoor learning plan that allows and encourages principals to set up classrooms in their school yards.

Schools in New York City were closed mid-March to help fight the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

