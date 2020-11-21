Borelli, Staten Island parents file injunction to open schools

STATEN ISLAND — Staten Island Councilmember Joe Borelli filed for an injunction along with parents of students in the borough to demand Mayor Bill de Blasio and the city reopen public schools.

De Blasio closed schools Wednesday, citing a COVID-19 testing positivity rate above 3%.

“Mayor de Blasio and Chancellor [Richard] Carranza have continued to fail our children time and time again,” said Borelli in a statement. “Even though they had six months to prepare for this school year, they failed to do so and our children are forced to pay the price. This is utterly irresponsible and unacceptable.”

Department of Education Press Secretary Miranda Barbot responded to the suit by pointing out Borelli’s willingness to defy state orders of indoor gatherings being limited to 10 people or less for Thanksgiving.

“Unlike Councilmember Borelli, who has encouraged New Yorkers to gather unmasked for large Thanksgiving celebrations as city stares down a dangerous second wave, protecting the health of New Yorkers drives all our decisions,” Barbot said in a statement. “To that end, we’ll keep our focus where it should be: fighting back the virus and ensuring our schools can reopen as safely as possible.”

Public schools remain closed for most students, though children of essential workers can still attend in-person learning and daycare through city programs.