Back-to-School pledge addresses NYC school reopening concerns; mayor ensures city will be prepared

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK CITY — As concerns over reopening New York City schools continue, Mayor Bill de Blasio and Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza unveiled a Back-to-School Pledge that addresses any questions and worries the school community may have.

The pledge outlines the city and Department of Education’s safety and health commitments to students, parents and the school community ahead of the next academic year.

“Our plan to reopen our schools is the most rigorous in the country, and I want parents to know that we are taking absolutely every precaution to keep their children healthy and safe,” de Blasio said.

The mayor said the city needs to be there for children and “help them move forward.”

The following commitments are included in the pledge:

Health and safety always come first:



PPE and cleaning supplies will be supplied and available to all schools. The DOE will have a 30-day supply on hand at all times—with a hotline for principals to call for immediate resupply for their schools

There will be a full-time nurse in every public school building

Any school building or room found to have inadequate ventilation will not be used by students or staff

Students and staff will practice physical distancing in all school buildings

Students and staff will wear face coverings throughout the school day; if they do not have them, they will be provided for free

Students will remain in pods for as much of the day as possible

We will place hand sanitizer in every classroom

City-run testing sites will prioritize free COVID testing and expedited results for school staff; free testing is also available to all students, families, and New Yorkers citywide

We are encouraging all DOE employees to be tested monthly

NYC’s Test and Trace Corps and Dept. of Health will immediately investigate confirmed cases to prevent spread of the virus

Schools will communicate with all students and families when there are confirmed cases in schools

When necessary, classrooms or school buildings will temporarily close to maintain safety of school communities and prevent spread of the virus

School buildings will close if the percentage of positive COVID-19 tests in NYC is 3% or more using a 7-day average—the most aggressive threshold in the nation

NYC Public Schools will be cleaned and disinfected, day and night:



All school buildings will be disinfected overnight, every night

High-touch zones will be cleaned multiple times throughout each day

Electrostatic disinfectors will clean surfaces daily with zero physical contact

Students will be learning five days a week, no matter what:



Whether in-person or online, students will study in supportive environments with rigorous academic standards

Remote students will interact with their teachers every day

Student schedules—both remote and in-person—will be preset and consistent to allow families to plan

Academic instruction will integrate social-emotional learning and trauma-informed care to support students holistically

Teachers will have time each day to engage one-on-one with students and families

However, the pledge still mentions nothing about mandatory testing, which has been a sticking point for the teachers union. The head of the union representing New York City teachers said testing is so important he is willing to face jail time by having his teachers strike on the first day of class.

Councilmember Brad Lander is pushing the city to use the Open Streets plan used for restaurants for outdoor learning.

“The weather is still the weather, there are some things we can do and there are some things we can’t do and we will always need a fall back option,” said Mayor de Blasio. “We are going to work with every school community to maximize outdoor use.”

Councilmember Lander’s solution may be more than New York City can afford, as the city is facing serious budget cuts.

“You gotta make sure they have good coats and boots and maybe some of the resources for tents and gear go to kids who don’t have access to warm gear,” said Lander.

PIX11 News also learned an update on ventilation repairs in schools across the city.

The mayor said he will be giving a constant score card and update about each school. The city will make lots of repairs in the next three weeks.

The pledge comes as several educators and parents have expressed concerns that schools are not ready to open by September 10 and that in-person learning should be delayed.

The head of the union representing New York City teachers threatened a strike if safety demands aren’t met before schools reopen.

Earlier this month, Gov. Andrew Cuomo authorized all New York school districts to reopen, but later acknowledged that opening schools was “risky and problematic,” especially as flu season approaches.

For more information on the pledge and returning to school, click here.