At least 180 NJ school districts seek to start with all-remote learning

TRENTON, N.J. — New Jersey education officials are reviewing reopening plans from hundreds of school districts across the state as the academic year quickly approaches.

Based on health and safety metrics, each region in New Jersey continues to be on track to reopen school buildings next month, Gov. Phil Murphy said Monday during a coronavirus briefing.

As of Monday, 745 public and private school districts have submitted reopening plans to the state Department of Education.

Of those plans, 251 have been approved; 389 were reviewed and returned for revisions; and 105 plans are awaiting review by the state, Murphy said.

Many of the districts — 436 — submitted plans to start the school year with a hybrid model of in-person and remote learning for students.

All-remote plans were submitted by 180 districts and 59 districts plan to reopen with all in-person learning.

Eleven plans contain some mixture of remote and in-person learning depending on the grade level.

School districts that propose an all-remote learning start to the academic year must prove to the state that it’s not possible to safely reopen buildings and provide a timeline on when and how students can return to the classroom.