20% of NYC public school parents have signed COVID-19 testing consent forms

NEW YORK CITY — Only 20% of New York City public school parents have signed and returned COVID-19 testing consent forms, according to city officials.

The data was disclosed on Friday during a City Council hearing on public schools amid the coronavirus pandemic.

About 48% of students are currently participating in the city’s blended learning curriculum, which includes a monthly testing program.

Under a revised school reopening plan announced in September, staff and students participating in in-person learning are subject to random COVID-19 testing.

Between 10% and 20% of each school’s population, including students and staff, is randomly tested every month, according to the Department of Education.

Any student who is selected for testing but whose parent or guardian did not sign a consent form is required to pivot to full-remote learning.

This story comprises reporting from PIX11’s Kala Rama and Kristine Garcia