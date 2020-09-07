10 NYC school buildings need ventilation repairs before they can reopen

School Chancellor Richard Carranza, left, feels for airflow from a ventilation unit inside a classroom during a visit with Mayor Bill de Blasio, right, to review health safeguards in advance of schools reopening during COVID-19, Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews, Pool)

NEW YORK CITY — Ten New York City school buildings housing a number of schools need ventilation repairs before they’re safe to reopen, officials said Monday.

Ventilation Action Teams assessed 1,485 school buildings across the five boroughs, Department of Education spokesman Nathaniel Styer said. The city expects repairs to be completed within the next few days, but the DOE is identifying alternative spaces for learning if repairs aren’t done by Sept. 21 when schools reopen.

The schools impacted are:

PS 45 – Horace E. Greene School

The Maxine Greene HS for Imaginative Inquiry (Martin Luther King Jr. Educational Campus)

Urban Assembly School for Media Studies (Martin Luther King Jr. Educational Campus)

High School for Law, Advocacy and Community Justice (Martin Luther King Jr. Educational Campus)

High School of Arts and Technology (Martin Luther King Jr. Educational Campus)

Manhattan / Hunter Science High School (Martin Luther King Jr. Educational Campus)

Special Music School (Martin Luther King Jr. Educational Campus)

P.S. M721 – Manhattan Occupational Training Center

Harvest Collegiate High School

Leadership & Public Service High School

P.S. Q222 – Fire Fighter Christopher A. Santora School

The Riverview School

PS 110

PS M094

Sixth Avenue Elementary School

Success Academy Charter School – Harlem 1 (Norman Thomas High School building)

Success Academy Charter School – Harlem 3 (Norman Thomas High School building)

Manhattan Academy for Arts & Language (Norman Thomas High School building)

Murray Hill Academy (Norman Thomas High School building)

Unity Center for Urban Technologies (Norman Thomas High School building)

High School of Economics and Finance

United Federation of Teachers President Michael Mulgrew said he’d monitor the repairs to make sure the problems were fixed.

“Where repairs and upgrades cannot be made, we will work with the DOE to help find alternative space before students return Sept. 21,” he said.

In addition to repairs, the Division of School Facilities is installing portable High Efficiency Particulate Air filters in rooms, upgrading MERV-8 to MERV-13 filters where appropriate and flushing air two hours before and after occupation to improve air circulation.

There are still individual rooms in some schools that require ventilation repairs, but the schools as a whole have been deemed safe, officials said. Those rooms will not be used until repairs are made. Crews will prioritize the schools listed above for ventilation work.