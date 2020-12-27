AT&T says ‘significant progress’ has been made to restore service in Nashville after explosion

NASHVILLE, Tenn.— AT&T said crews have made significant progress restoring service to the region on Sunday morning following an explosion on Friday morning outside an AT&T data center.

The explosion impacted widespread service interruption reaching outside of just Middle Tennessee.

On Sunday morning, the company said power has been restored to four floors of the building and more than 65% of mobile sites affected by the explosion have been restored.

More than three feet of water was pumped out of the building’s basement on Saturday, however, access to some of the lowers is still limited.

AT&T said on Sunday crews will be adding additional cabling and more generators to provide more power into the building to help with restoration efforts.

“Teams are working to safely bring additional equipment online and reroute services through other facilities in the region. While mobility services have been restored in many areas, we still have more than 17 portable cell sites on the air to aid in communication, including for restoration teams and first responders,” AT&T said in an update. “We are bringing in additional resources to support the recovery of wireline voice and data services and expect to have a fleet of 24 additional trailers of disaster recovery equipment on-site by the end of the day.”

The company did not provide an exact time when it expects service to fully be restored. Metro officials said there will be times customers will lose service as restoration efforts continue but officials are confident to be running at full capacity by the end of Sunday.

Damage to the building is still being assessed.

This story was first published by Caroline Sutton at WTVF in Nashville, Tennessee.