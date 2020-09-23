Wells Fargo CEO apologizes for comments about diversity

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK (AP) — Wells Fargo CEO Charles Scharf is apologizing for comments he made about the difficulty of finding qualified Black executives.

Scharf said in a memo released this week that “there is a very limited pool of black talent to recruit from” in corporate America.

The comments and similar statements made in a Zoom meeting led to an intense backlash in Washington and from advocacy groups.

Scharf on Wednesday said in a prepared statement that the comments he made reflect “my own unconscious bias.”

“There is no question Wells Fargo has to make meaningful progress to increase diverse representation,” he wrote.