Republican senators introduce bill that would make violence against police officers a federal crime

Police on Boulevard Place in Indianapolis where a person was shot.

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A U.S. senator from Indiana wants to make violence or attempted violence against police officers a federal crime.

Sen. Mike Braun, R-Indiana, signed on to the Protect and Serve Act, which would make violence or attempted violence to local, state, and federal law enforcement officers a federal crime.

The bill was introduced Thursday by Sen. Thom Tillis, R-NC.

The act would make violators of serious bodily injury or attempted serious bodily injury subject to prison for up to 10 years. If the offense involves murder, attempted murder, kidnapping, or attempted kidnapping, the offender could receive a life sentence.

“Criminals who target police officers should pay the highest penalty possible,” Braun said. “Our brave men and women in law enforcement put their lives on the line every day so we can live in safety, and the cowards who seek to harm them need to be sent a clear message: Target police, and you will pay.”

The bill comes after two Los Angeles police officers were ambushed and shot over the weekend.

The act has been endorsed by the Fraternal Order of Police, Federal Law Enforcement Officers Association, and the National Association of Police Organizations.

A similar bill passed the House in 2018.

This story was first reported by Matt McKinney at WRTV in Indianapolis, Indiana.