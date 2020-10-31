Unrest erupts over police killing of Black man near Portland

People gather during a counter protest against Black Lives Matter in Vancouver, Washington on Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, after a candlelight vigil for Kevin Peterson Jr., who was killed in Thursday’s shooting with police.

VANCOUVER, Wash. — Tensions have boiled over in a southwestern Washington city near Portland, Oregon, following a vigil for a Black man shot and killed by law enforcement.

Two groups shouted at each other in a parking lot late Friday near a vigil for the man identified by family and friends as 21-year-old Kevin E. Peterson Jr.

Officials say he was shot Thursday evening in an unincorporated area of Vancouver, Washington.

Hundreds of protesters marched through the city late Friday.

Windows were shattered, flags were burned and federal agents surrounded a building.

Shots were fired along a downtown street but reporters at the scene said it didn’t appear anyone was hit.

