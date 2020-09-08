Trump supporters, protesters clash again in Oregon

Supporters of President Donald Trump and Black Lives Matter protesters confront each other at the Oregon state Capitol in Salem, Ore. on Monday, Sept. 7, 2020. (AP Photo/Andrew Selsky)

A gathering of supporters of President Donald Trump once again clashed with counter-protesters in Oregon on Monday, as the state continues to deal with political and civil unrest ahead of November’s general election.

Two people were arrested following Monday’s skirmish.

According to KGW-TV, Trump supporters initially gathered at Clackamas Community College in Oregon City for the “Oregon for Trump Labor Day Cruise Rally.” Supporters of the President adorned their cars with campaign flags and made the short drive to Salem, Oregon. The Associated Press also noted that some participants displayed signs in support of the QAnon conspiracy theory.

The vehicle parade made about an hour-long trip from Oregon City to Salem. The AP reports that most vehicles split from the group before arriving in Salem.

In Salem, KGW reports that the group of about 150 was met by a group of about 50 Black Lives Matter protesters. At one point, the AP says the right-wing crowd “rushed” the Black Lives Matter protesters and fired paint pellets at them. The BLM protesters dispersed from the scene before police arrived to break up the rally.

ABC News reports that among those Trump supporters who traveled to Salem were members of the Proud Boys, a right-wing group known for political violence.

Monday’s rally bore similarities to an Aug. 29 pro-Trump vehicle rally in Portland. During that rally, Trump supporters were seen on video spraying paint pellets and tear gas at peaceful protesters. Later, one Trump supporter, Aaron “Jay” Danielson, was shot dead by a left-wing counter-protester.

The suspect in that shooting, Michael Forest Reinoehl, was shot and killed in Washington state Friday as U.S. Marshals attempted to take him into custody.