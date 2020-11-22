Teen charged in protest killings poses with ‘Silver Spoons’ actor Ricky Schroder

KENOSHA, Wis. — An Illinois 17-year-old accused of killing two people during a protest in Wisconsin was seen smiling in a photo with his lawyer and “Silver Spoons” actor Ricky Schroder being released from custody by posting a $2 million cash bond.

Prosecutors accuse Rittenhouse of fatally shooting two people and wounding a third during an Aug. 25 protest against police racism and brutality in Kenosha.

Rittenhouse’s attorneys insist he was acting in self-defense. Hours after being released, attorney L. Lin Wood, a member of Rittenhouse’s defense team, tweeted a photo of Rittenhouse, Ricky Schroder and attorney John Pierce, under a title of “FREE AT LAST!!!”

Lin earlier tweeted that a donation from Schroder helped put Rittenhouse’s bond fundraising effort “over the top.”

