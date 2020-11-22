Teen charged in protest killings poses with ‘Silver Spoons’ actor Ricky Schroder

KENOSHA, Wis. — An Illinois 17-year-old accused of killing two people during a protest in Wisconsin was seen smiling in a photo with his lawyer and “Silver Spoons” actor Ricky Schroder being released from custody by posting a $2 million cash bond.
Prosecutors accuse Rittenhouse of fatally shooting two people and wounding a third during an Aug. 25 protest against police racism and brutality in Kenosha.
Rittenhouse’s attorneys insist he was acting in self-defense. Hours after being released, attorney L. Lin Wood, a member of Rittenhouse’s defense team, tweeted a photo of Rittenhouse, Ricky Schroder and attorney John Pierce, under a title of “FREE AT LAST!!!”
FREE AT LAST!!!— Lin Wood (@LLinWood) November 21, 2020
From L to R:
Attorney John Pierce @CaliKidJMP
THE KYLE RITTENHOUSE
Actor Ricky Schroder @rickyschroder13
Thank you, All Donors.
Thank you, All Patriots.
Thank God Almighty.#FightBack pic.twitter.com/37Ly66itT8
Lin earlier tweeted that a donation from Schroder helped put Rittenhouse’s bond fundraising effort “over the top.”