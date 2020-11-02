Supreme Court rules in favor of Black Lives Matter organizer

Activist DeRay Mckesson speaks at the A.C.T. To End Racism rally, Wednesday, April 4, 2018, on the National Mall in Washington, on the 50th anniversary of Martin Luther King Jr.’s assassination. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

The US Supreme Court has ruled in favor of Black Lives Matter protest organizer Deray Mckesson.

A Louisiana police officer had sued to hold Mckesson accountable for injuries the officer sustained in 2016 when he was hit by a heavy object.

Mckesson didn’t throw the object.

The person who did is still unidentified.

A lower court ruling had allowed the suit to move forward.

Critics said the decision would dismantle the Civil Rights era precedent safeguarding the first amendment right to protest.

The Supreme Court’s decision wiped away the earlier ruling, sending the case back to the lower courts to further review Louisiana law.

The justices ruled the case needed more guidance from state courts before important constitutional questions are considered.